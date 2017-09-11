CM launches official mascot of TNFC

UKHRUL, Sep 10: Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the official mascot of the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary (TNFC) today at his Bungalow.

The Centenary which will be held from December 5 to 18, 2017 is to commemorate the 66th Labour Corps Football Team, France 1917.

The open drawing competition for the official Mascot was organised yesterday at Ukhul. The Arts & Literary Committee of the Tangkhul Naga Football Centenary conducted the competition in which forty five entries including from school children, young men and women were received.

The organising committee said that the art-work of a Tiny Tots’ Unique School’s student, Yarimei Keishing s/o Peter Keishing has been selected as the winner and he is being awarded a cash reward of Rs 10,000.

The prize will be given in December during the Centenary programme. The committee also informed all participants to collect their participation certificate from Career Pathfinder Office, Phungreitang in the first week of October.

Sword Vashum, Convenor of the TNFC along with the committee met the Chief Minister today.

The team highlighted the programmes of the upcoming TNFC which includes Araang Football League, Festival of Music, Cultural, Education, Film, Tourism and Marathon race. Participants and tourist are expected from different parts of India and foreign countries especially South East Asian countries. As such, through this event people from different regions will get to know Manipur better. Also, the Convenor stated that such celebration of 100 years of Football in Manipur will play a crucial role in the promotion of communal harmony, peace and development in North Eastern region. The CM remarked that the entire event sounds interesting and wanted to take sports to a greater height. Manipur has to continue reigning as powerhouse of the sports in the country.