CM launches PMJAY Ayushman Bharat

Imphal, Sep 23 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh today launched healthcare scheme “Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY)- Ayushman Bharat” at Hotel Classic Grande here.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that such initiative of visionary leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create a new history in the health sector of the country. He mentioned that around 50 crore people would be benefited under this scheme in the country.

It is a human oriented service/scheme and doesn’t differentiate on the basis of caste, creed, gender, religion etc. Around 2.77 lakh families would be getting benefits from the PMJAY in the State, he added.

However, he mentioned, there are lot of families in the State which are not being included in the SECC data. Such families are being covered under the State Government’s initiative CMHT, he added.

Biren reiterated that recently health centres of the country were converted into Health and Wellness Centres with an objective of disease prevention, health promotion and improving human lives in the country.

He stated that the State government has also launched various human oriented schemes/initiatives such as CMST, CMHT etc for the welfare of the poor people of the State. The Chief Minister said that people visiting the State from other parts of the country and abroad have appreciated improvement in law and order situation in the State. He mentioned that Manipur is changing and moving towards development.

While delivering his presidential address, Minister for Health and Family Welfare L Jayantakumar Singh said that humans are facing constant threat from various diseases throughout their life. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Health Centres across the State are being transformed into Health and Wellness Centres, he added.

To make the PMJAY successful, all the officials concerned and other stakeholders should not make a single mistake in the implementation process, he said while appealing to all the officials to work sincerely for such a noble cause. He also urged the officials to sensitise people of the State on the benefits of the scheme.

Prior to the programme, the Chief Minister and other dignitaries witnessed the launching of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat which was held at Ranchi, Jharkhand. During the function, the Chief Minister distributed Golden Record Card to 10 selected beneficiaries of PMJAY scheme.

It may be mentioned that the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana- Ayushman Bharat is an initiative of Government of India to ensure free hospitalisation of the poor and vulnerable for serious illness with coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year.

The scheme will provide cashless and paperless access to services to all beneficiaries at the point of service. Eligible people can avail the benefits in Government and empanelled private hospitals in the country.

Speaker of Manipur Legislative Assembly Y Khemchand Singh, Deputy Speaker K Robindro Singh, Member of Parliament K Bhabananda, MLAs H Dingo Singh, Awangbow Newmai, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Health Director Dr K Rajo, Directors of RIMS and JNIMS, representatives of various private hospitals and others attended the programme.