CM launches Rabi Campaign 2018 Initiative will have positive impact on State : CM

Imphal, Dec 2 (DIPR)

With an objective to help the farmers increase their productivity and achieve higher yield of various crops during Rabi season, Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Rabi Campaign 2018 at Haotal Pangei, Imphal East today.

Speaking as the chief guest at the function, the Chief Minister said that the launch of Rabi campaign will have positive impacts on the economy of the State.

He mentioned that he would personally monitor the updates and improvement of the initiative every week.

Biren further maintained that the Government, private agencies and farmers need to work collectively so as to increase the production of agricultural and allied products.

The Government is planning to provide 100 percent subsidy to those deserving farmers on providing loans and procurement of machinery, he mentioned.

A new policy for the welfare of the farmers would be announced soon, he added.

Biren also stressed on the need to discuss why Manipur is still lagging behind in various sectors, compared to other States.

The Government is working tirelessly to uplift the lives of the people and to bring positive changes in the State. It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to double farmers’ income by 2022 in the country. Such initiative would definitely increase the economy of the State thus making the farmers’ self reliant and self sustained, he continued.

Highlighting the huge talent and potential of the people in every sector, the Chief Minister opined that if the people work with transparency, honesty and sincerity, Manipur will become one of the best regions in the world.

Biren claimed that the present Government has already implemented various welfare schemes for the people of the State and among the schemes, the Go to Village is one such initiative which is aimed at providing good governance at the grassroots level.

Mentioning that around 36 percent of the population comprises of BPL families, the Chief Minister urged the Government officials to work with transparency and sincerity so that these people are properly benefited from various Government schemes.

“When we fulfil the aspirations and dreams of the people then the blessings of the people will shower upon us,” Biren mentioned.

Clarifying on the recent attacks by unidentified animals in the State, the Chief Minister appealed the people not to have any apprehension and mentioned that the DFOs and police officials have been instructed to take preventive and precautionary measures for the safety of the public.

Wooden Cages have been set up to trap the unidentified animals at various places, he mentioned and further stated that two forensic scientists from Dehradun will arrive today and will identify the animal soon.

Minister of Agriculture V Hangkhanlian said that there are around 2.34 lakh hectares of cultivable land available in the State.

However, large portion of the land is unused during off season, he said and continued that people must find solutions for optimal usage of such land.

The Minister further stated that the Agriculture Department is working tirelessly to double the farmers’ income by 2022.

The Chief Minister also inspected the machinery which were put on exhibition for the farmers.

The launching function of Rabi Campaign and Agriculture Equipment Exhibition was organised jointly organised by Department of Agriculture and Manipur Farm Enterprise Private Limited.

Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board S Rajen, MLA L Susindro, Director Ph Rajendro, officials of the Agriculture Department and farmers attended the programme.