CM launches Sangai Photo Fest website

Imphal, Oct 17 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the official website of the inaugural edition of Sangai Photo Festival 2018.

The function was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief Minister lauded the youth of the State for exhibiting their potential and talents.

Stating that the previous Governments did not create enough space for the youth to showcase their talents to the outside world, he assured that the BJP led Govt is creating enough space for talented youth of the State.

The Government has launched ‘Manipur Start-Up Policy’ to encourage the youth and their potential, he added.

The five days event of Sangai Photo Festival from November 22 will be a part of the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, Biren said.

The Sangai Photo Festival, organised by Tayal Filmer in association with the Tourism Department will showcase some of the big names/eminent personalities of the country and around the world.

The event will be held at different venues across the State, he added. The photo festival will include exhibitions, talks shows, workshop, master class, beginner class, grants and competitions. Renowned photographers like Sanjeev Saith, Prashant Panjiar, Neeraj Priyadarshi, Sumit Dayal, Tashi Tobgyal, Catriona Child etc will be speaking at workshops, talk shows and competitions.

Oinam Anand, Director of the festival said that the Photo Festival under the theme ‘Stories and Meanings’ will also celebrate the medium of photography as an art form as well.

The event intends to create a platform for aspiring photographers and will provide the necessary exposure to photographers in the State and in the North East region.

The organization will give a grant of Rs 1 lakh to a selected participant of the master class to assist him/her to complete a photo story.

Deepak Shijagurumayum of Tayal Filmer appealed to all the members of different photography clubs in the State, photographers and public to participate and make the event a grand success.

It will be a huge opportunity for photographers to express themselves, learn and share their stories with everyone.

He requested all interested and aspiring photographers to enrol at www.sangaiphotofest.com to take part in the Sangai Photo Festival 2018.