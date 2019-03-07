CM launches scholarship scheme for CS coaching

Imphal, Mar 7 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh officially launched the Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Coaching worth over Rs 1 crore at a simple ceremony held at the Cabinet Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Under this scheme, the State Government will provide 100% scholarship to 150 selected Civil Services aspirants to realise their dreams. With one year course fee of Rs. 70,800 per student, the total amount which is to be borne by the State Government is pegged at Rs 1,06,20,000. This will be matched by an amount of Rs 1,11,51,000 to be borne by Delhi-based ALS-IAS Institute under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme. This CSR component will support another 300 students under different slabs of varying scholarship amounts.

A selection examination will be conducted on May 19 this year by the ALS-IAS Institute in coordination with the State Higher Education Department and District Administration.

The top 150 students will be given 100% scholarship sponsored by the State Government under Chief Minister’s Scholarship Scheme for Civil Services Coaching. The next 50 students will get 75% scholarship, the next 50 students will be given 60% scholarship, the next 100 will get 50% scholarship and the remaining 100 will be given 40% scholarship, all sponsored by ALS-IAS Institute.

All the selected 450 aspirants of the State will get coaching from the authorised centres of ALS-IAS Institute located at Imphal, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Senapati, Tamenglong, Maram and Motbung.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that many students of the State from humble background are desirous of pursuing a career in the Civil Services and other higher education courses. However, many students give up the idea due to high cost of coaching classes and tough competition, he added. As such, the scheme has been conceptualised to provide the much needed support to deserving and meritorious students to realise their dreams, the Chief Minister said. Application forms for the exam will be available at DC offices and ALS-IAS authorised learning centres from April 1 till May 12. The exam results will be declared on May 26 and classes will commence from June 5, 2019.

It may be mentioned that similar scholarships have been announced by Governments of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura as well to get coaching from ALS-IAS Institute. However, Rs 1,06,20,000 borne by the Government of Manipur is the highest among all these North East States.

Health and Family Welfare Minister L Jayantakumar, Forest and Environment Minister Th Shyamkumar, Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister N Kayisii, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Finance) Rakesh Ranjan, Commissioner (Education) H Deleep and National Sales Head of ALS Coaching Institute Prateek Bhattacharya were also present at the occasion.