CM launches ‘School Fagathansi’ mission

Imphal, Jan 18 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched ‘School Fagathansi’ mission, an initiative under the Government’s ‘Go to Village’ Mission, at a function organised at Yumnam Huidrom Government High School, Wangoi (Imphal West) today.

The mission has been introduced with the ambitious objective to give renewed thrust towards improvement of Government schools, both in terms of physical and manpower infrastructure.

One Government school each in all the 60 Assembly Constituencies of the State will be developed as model schools in the first phase under the mission. All these schools will be run and developed in a uniform pattern.

Speaking at the occasion as the chief guest, N Biren Singh said that the ‘Go to Hill’ and the ‘Go to Village’ missions have been successful in connecting people with the Government.

Now, the Government intends to put special focus on improvement of Government schools because economic condition of the common people is not improving despite the Government’s efforts as they generally spend huge amount of money in children’s education, he said.

As such, after a thorough discussion, the State Government decided to enhance the condition of the Government schools by way of initiating ‘School Fagathansi’ mission for an overall long term and sustained development of the State, Biren added.

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the new mission would garner the trust of the people towards Government schools. Stating that all the model schools would have classes from pre-nursery to Class-X, the Chief Minister informed that no teacher would be transferred from these model schools for at least three years in order to maintain stability in the number of teaching manpower. Observing that the involvement of local people, educationists, local club members and Meira Paibi leaders in the scheme is of immense necessity, the Chief Minister urged all those concerned to extend necessary cooperation in making the mission a grand success.

In addition to the existing School Management Committees, selected schools under the mission would be managed by redefined Management Committees headed by circle MLAs concerned, Biren said. On the other hand, the Chief Minister said that Rs 50 lakh had been sanctioned by the State Planning Department for awarding cash prizes to meritorious students.

The Chief Minister said that in addition to providing free education under Right to Education (RTE), the State Government recently launched a scheme known as ‘Lairik Tamhansi – No Child Left Behind’ in which school dropouts are readmitted in Government schools.

He expressed happiness that Directorate of Minorities Director Ng Uttam had sought permission from the State Government to adopt Tampha Junior High School.

On the other hand, Education Minister Th Radheshyam, who graced the function as the president, said that the State has witnessed a lot of positive changes and development after the coming of the new Government.

The Minister continued that the new mission has been conceptualised and launched under the supervision of the Chief Minister as it is the responsibility of the Government to provide good schools having adequate modern up-to-date infrastructure and good teachers to the students.

Health Minister L Jayantakumar, CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam, Water Resources Minister Letpao Haokip, Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA) Vice Chairman O Lukhoi also spoke at the function as guests of honour. Deputy Speaker K Robindro, State Planning Board Deputy Chairman S Rajen, Planning and Development Authority Chairman T Robindro, MANIDCO Chairman Radheshyam Yumnam, Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board Chairman H Dingo, Kakching AC MLA Y Surchandra, Chingai AC MLA Khashim Vashum, Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata and Khurai AC MLA L Susindro were also present at the occasion as guests of honour. Commissioner (Education) H Deleep, Imphal West DC N Praveen and Education (S) Director Th Kirankumar were also present at the function.