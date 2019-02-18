CM launches senior citizens’ forum

Imphal, Feb 17 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the Senior Citizens’ Welfare Forum at a function held at Khabam Lamkhai in Imphal East district today.

Speaking at the function as the chief guest, N Biren said that the State Government would try to bring out a legislation to penalise those who do not bother to look after or take care of their elderly parents.

Stating that Manipur is a State which has a tradition of giving high respect to senior citizens, the Chief Minister observed that every person ought to put aside at least a little part of their total earning as maintenance amount of their elderly parents.

Regarding the apprehension that the Central Government may bring in an Ordinance as the Citizenship Amendment Bill could not be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, the Chief Minister urged the public not to worry stating that Centre would not take any decision concerning the North East region or Manipur without consulting or taking consent from these States. The Chief Minister said that people should always think twice and restrain themselves as far as possible from selling their valued ancestral lands. To conserve diminishing paddy fields and wetlands, the State Government has taken up steps to effectively enforce the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2014, he added.

Biren said that construction of public parks having outdoor gym in 17 wards of Imphal Municipal Corporation had already begun. He also said that outdoor gyms would be installed in two places each of all the Assembly constituencies of the State.