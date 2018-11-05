CM launches website to book tickets for Sangai fest

Staff Reporter/DIPR

Imphal, Nov 3 : With a view to ease hasty booking of tickets for the upcoming Manipur Sangai Festival 2018, Chief Minister N Biren Singh today launched a web-site “www.sangaiticket.in” to provide an early booking opportunity for those who are planning to attend and enjoy the festival.

The launching function was held at Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary, DGP, Administrative Secretaries, members of the Organising Committee, Manipur Sangai Festival 2018 attended the function.

Director of Tourism W Ibohal Singh said that the main objective of such hassle free and eco-friendly initiative is to avoid crowding up and prevent people from standing in long queues.

The Chief Minister informed that separate entries will be given for those who avail their tickets from booking counters and online at the venue.

In another incident, the Golden Trans Power, Mani-pur has sponsored a sum of Rs 3 lakh for the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

Hero Thokchom of Gold-en Trans Power handed over the cheque to Chief Minister N Biren during a solemn ceremony held at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The Manipur State Cooperative Bank Ltd and Pan- thoibi Housing Finance Company Ltd had also sponsored money for the Sangai Festival 2018.