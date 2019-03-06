CM lays foundation stones of 5 bridges

Imphal, Mar 6 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that there would be no financial constraint for developmental works and welfare of the people.

This was stated by him at the function of foundation stone laying ceremony of five bridges over Imphal River, which was held at Khongnangkhong Lampak, Heingang Mayai Leikai, today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, he appealed to the people of the State to avoid inter ethnic hatred or hostility towards any ethnic group and reasoned that rather one should support one another to bring inclusive development in the State.

Mentioning that various schemes have been initiated for the welfare of the people, the Chief Minister opined that the present Government doesn’t give false promises to the people. He stressed that each bridge would be constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 6.80 crore.

The work orders for the construction of the bridges have been already given to the contractors, he explained and urged the contractors to complete the construction of the bridges within a year.

Mentioning some of the developmental projects undertaken in the State, Biren said that the land survey for the development of Ibudhou Marjing Complex at Heingang has been completed. A total of Rs 27 crore would be sanctioned for the said project, he added.

The CM mentioned that a total of Rs 15 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of ‘Imphal View’ tower at Langol Hills.

Ropeway service would be made available from Marjing Hill to Langol Hill to attract more tourists in the region and Rs 360 crore would be sanctioned for the said project.

A ropeway project to connect Thanga to Chaoba Hill would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 265 crore, he added. Speaking at the function, Works Minister Th Biswajit Singh said that the bridges would be constructed with new and innovative designs.

He further mentioned that Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-II has been started and aims at improving the overall efficiency of the existing rural road network.

A Detailed Project Report would be completed within 3-4 months, he added. The Minister further stated that in the last two years, the people have seen positive changes and inclusive development in the State. Seeking suggestions and support of the people, he mentioned that the Government is committed to uplift the lives of the people of the State.

Chairman of Manipur Pollution Control Board L Radhakishore Singh, Vice Chairman MIDA O Lukhoi, MLAs Y Surchandra, S Bira, Khasim Vashum, S Subhaschandra, Adhakshya Imphal East Zilla Parishad P Bimola, Addl Chief Secretary (RD&PR) MH Khan, Chief Engineer of Rural Engineering Department (RED) Th Nandakishore and others attended the function.



