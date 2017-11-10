CM leaves Imphal

IMPHAL, Nov 9: Chief Minister N Biren today left Imphal to take part in a two-day international conference at Yangon, which will begin from tomorrow, to foster closer bond between India and Myanmar. According to an official source, the International Conference, dubbed ‘India-Myanmar Relations: Way Forward’, will he held at Pan Pacific hotel, Yangon.

The conference has been organised under the aegis of Indian Embassy at Myanmar, Institute of Social and Cultural Studies, India and Myanmar Institute of Strategic and International Studies.

N Biren will attend the meeting chaired by retired Ambassador U Nyunt Maung Shein, as the chief guest.