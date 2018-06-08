CM meets leaders from Khengjoi sub-division

Imphal, Jun 7 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh interacted with the Village Authority leaders and villagers of 21 different villages of Khengjoi Sub-Division of Chandel district at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The interaction session was organised on special request from 19 Assam Rifles, which is currently deployed at the interior area.

Assam Rifles officers briefed the Chief Minister about the benefits which can be possibly reaped from the introduction of widespread avocado plantation at the area.

They also apprised the CM about the problems faced by the villagers due to poor connectivity, absence of water supply, electricity and other basic amenities.

The Village Authority leaders also highlighted the inconveniences which they have been facing since the past many years.

After patiently listening to them, the Chief Minister immediately talked to the higher-ups of Manipur State Power Distribution Company Ltd (MSPDCL) over the phone and asked them to take up necessary steps for providing power supply to Tuitong and adjoining areas at the earliest.

He also directed Chandel DC Krishna Kumar to prepare a project report for the construction of a road having proper drains from Sehlon to New Samtal.

Stating that the Centre had agreed to provide more funds to the State under Border Area Development Programme (BADP), the Chief Minister said that he would forward the said project to the Union Home Ministry for inclusion into BADP. N Biren also asked the Assam Rifles officers to encourage villagers to plant lemongrass, avocado and banana etc instead of poppy.

He also said that the Government is ready to instal banana fibre extracting machines if widespread banana plantation is possible at the area. The Village Authority leaders and Assam Rifles officers presented a shawl and an avocado plant to the Chief Minister as a token of appreciation and respect.

The interaction session was organised under the initiative of Colonel AS Bajpai, Commandant of 19 Assam Rifles.