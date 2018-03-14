CM oversees preparations, Rajnath cancels trip to State

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Mar 13: Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the State on March 16 at Luwangshang-bam today.

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s scheduled visit to the State to attend the first anniversary celebration of the BJP-led coalition Government has been cancelled.

The Chief Minister, along with top officials of the State Government, inspected the preparations going on at Luwangpokpa Cricket stadium, where the Prime Minister will inaugurate/lay the foundation stone of different projects and attend a public reception function as well.

The Chief Minister also inspected the NISU Ground, where a temporary helipad is being constructed for the landing of the PM’s helicopter.

Later, N Biren Singh also inspected the work progress of Civil Secretariat and Rani Gaidinliu Memorial complex located at Mantri- pukhri.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that the State Government has identified around 14 projects for inauguration/laying of foundation stones by the Prime Minister during his visit.

Reiterating that no incomplete project would be inaugurated, the Chief Minister urged all concerned not to politicise the matter unnecessarily.

Notably, the coalition Government has been preparing to celebrate the first anniversary at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP Manipur Pradesh.

However speaking to media persons at the same office this morning, BJP Manipur Pradesh General Secretary (administration) K Saratkumar maintained that the Union Home Minister would inaugurate the Moreh ICP apart from attending the Government’s first anniversary celebration.

A number of projects/schemes are/would be inaugurated in commemoration of the first anniversary in two phases from March 1 to 15 and March 16 to 30, Saratkumar said.

He also appealed to the masses to attend the first anniversary celebration scheduled on March 15.

To a query, Saratkumar said that MLAs of other parties which are partners of the coalition and their supporters would attend the anniversary celebration and two committees have been constituted for the celebration.

He further informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address a public reception function at Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground, Luwangshangbam after opening the 105th Indian Science Congress at Manipur University on March 16.

Informing that the road leading to the Luwangpokpa Cricket Ground would be closed one hour before the Prime Minister’s arrival, he appealed to all the people to reach the venue before noon.