CM oversees Start-up interview

Imphal, Jan 24 (DIPR)

Interview for the second round of StartUp Manipur has begun in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh and CAF & PD Minister Karam Shyam at the Durbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

In all around 4000 applications were received online seeking assistance from the Government in the second round of StartUp Manipur. A high level selection committee headed by Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu would interview the shortlisted applicants/entrepreneurs of the Revenue Stage and assess their project proposals in a transparent manner till February 11.

Each applicant was given three minutes’ time to present their proposals through Power Point presentation which mainly focused on objectives/concepts of their projects, location, required financial assistance, scale of work, market, employment generation and expected annual income etc.

Additional Chief Secretary (Labour and Employment) Dr Suhel Akhtar, Principal Secretary (Commerce and Industry) P Vaiphei, Principal Secretary (Finance) Rakesh Ranjan, Commissioner (Planning) Sumant Singh, Planning Department Director Dr Munindro, officials of Planning Department and other experts were also present at the interview.

Start-Up Manipur scheme has been introduced to provide financial assistance to educated and hard-working youths/entrepreneurs of the State to promote self employment and entrepreneurship.

Around 30 entrepreneurs made Power Point presentations at today’s interview that began from 11 am and continued till late afternoon. It may be mentioned that 334 entrepreneurs were benefited in the first round of StartUp Manipur.