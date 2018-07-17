CM personally presents case to Javadekar

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Jul 16: A team of BJP Ministers and MLAs led by Chief Minister N Biren called on Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and submitted a memorandum on the protracted Manipur University crisis.

Biren and Javadekar had held a meeting on the same issue yesterday morning.

Certain suggestions made by the State Cabinet after studying the intensive agitation for dismissal of Vice Chancellor Prof AP Pandey were submitted to the Union HRD Minister in the form of a memorandum.

The State Cabinet suggested constitution of a high level enquiry committee for enquiry into the allegations levelled against Prof Pandey, sending Prof Pandey on leave pending enquiry and appointment of a Pro VC during the period of enquiry.

Apprising the Union HRD Minister to review the composition of the fact finding committee, N Biren and his team underscored the need for deputing a retired High Court Judge as the head of the fact finding committee.

The delegation also met Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and submitted a joint memorandum, detailing the BJP State unit’s viewpoint on the Framework Agreement.

The memorandum was signed by BJP legislators and senior party leaders including the Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabananda.

In the evening, the Chief Minister met External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and discussed the Indo-Myanmar boundary pillar issue.

The Union Minister agreed to send a joint team of the Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Home Affairs and Survey of India for verification of BP Nos 80-82.