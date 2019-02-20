CM promises cops branded uniform

Imphal, Feb 19 (DIPR)

While asserting that there should be no political interference of any form in the activities of uniform/security forces, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has promised branded uniforms to police personnel.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the passing out parade of the 47th batch of Civil Police Constables (Male) at Manipur Police Training College, Pangei, Imphal East district today. In all, 2471 newly recruited police Constables passed out from the college today.

Stating that security forces are known to be disciplined institutions, the Chief Minister observed that politics should always be kept away from uniform/security forces so that they may perform duties in a fair manner.

Expressing serious concern over detecting a case of supplying substandard belts to Manipur Police a few years back, Biren assured to all the personnel serving in Manipur Police Department that the present Government would never allow anybody to indulge in such irregularity in future.

The Chief Minister said that he had discussed with the DGP to supply branded uniforms, belts and shoes by inviting bids from reputed firms through an open tender.

Stating that police/MR/IRB personnel are serving the State and the Nation by travelling to different parts of the State including interior hill areas, the Chief Minister said that they deserve to receive standard uniforms, belts and shoes.

Biren also asked all the personnel to directly lodge complaint to the Grievance Cell of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat or to the office of the DGP if they come across any substandard supply in future.

He said that soon after the new Government came to power, pending results of different batches of Manipur Rifles and Manipur Police had been declared after taking into account the prolonged woes faced by the candidates and their parents.

Now, recruitment for two fresh battalions of IRB is also going on, he said adding that the State Government is putting in best possible effort to recruit these two batches in a transparent manner without any favouritism and corruption. It is known to everybody that erring personnel found involved in an irregularity in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of the said recruitment had been immediately put under suspension, he said.

He said that all the police personnel who were passing out today would be posted at different districts and units for maintaining law and order and protecting life and property of the public. All the personnel should discharge their duty with sympathy, understanding, courtesy, firmness and above all with sense of justice, the Chief Minister said.

Biren assured that no personnel or officer would be victimised in the matter of transfer and posting and promotion. He also urged all the personnel not to seek Ministers, MLAs or influential persons’ help to get posted in comfortable areas.

No personnel would be there to serve the interior border areas if every personnel choose to stay at safe places, he pointed out. Members of the State Police Department must acknowledge the fact that many army and Central paramilitary personnel hailing from different parts of the country are guarding the borders of the State without even thinking that they are being posted at the remotest corner of the country, the Chief Minister said.

He also wished all the passing out personnel a great career ahead.

MPTC Director RK Tutusana administered oath to the newly recruited Constables and presented report of the training batch.

Soon after his arrival, the Chief Minister reviewed the guard of honour and received salute of an impressive march past presented by the passing out personnel who were separated into 22 companies.

Later, the Chief Minister also handed over the trophy and certificate of Best in Physical Training to Constable Kangujam Inaoba Singh of Leimapokpam Thongkhong, Best in Drill to Constable Khundrakpam Chandrakanta Singh of Nachou Makha Leikai, Best in Weapons to Constable Lourembam Suresh Meetei of Dibong Makha Leikai, Jiribam, Best in Musketry to Constable Laishram Sanjit Singh of Naransena Mamang Leikai, Best in Allied Subjects to Constable Phijam Biju Singh of Luwangshangbam Makha Leikai, Best in Law to Constable Md Iqbal Khan of Uchiwa Wangbal and Best in Overall to Constable Laishram Sanjit Singh of Naransena Mamang Leikai.

Ministers, MLAs, the DGP, high ranking civil and police officers and a large number of parents, guardians, family members and friends of passing out Constables were also present at the occasion.