CM promises quality healthcare services

Imphal, Dec 22: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed that Manipur is one of the progressive States specially in health sector and the State Government is putting its best efforts to provide quality and improved health care services to the people.

He made this statement during the inaugural ceremony of the 29th edition of NEOGSCON (North East Obstetrics and Gynaecological Societies Conference), organised by Imphal Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (IOGS) at JNIMS Auditorium, JNIMS today.

Speaking as the chief guest of the function, Chief Minister N Biren said that Manipur has one of the lowest infant mortality rate in the country and the Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR) is around 60 per one lakh live births as compared to the all India MMR which is about 178 maternal deaths per one lakh live births.

Congratulating the Obstetrics and Gynaecologists of the State, N Biren said that such figures portray the amount of dedication and work being done by the State’s Obstetricians and Paediatricians.

The Government, since its installation, has been constantly striving to streng-then health care infrastructure, institutions and personnel despite resource constraints, Biren added.

He stated that the Government is trying its best to ensure that good medical facilities are available across the State specially in remote and interior areas.

Mentioning about the launching of Chief Minis-tergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) and other facilities, Biren maintained that the Government is making sincere efforts to introduce air ambulance service in the State.

CMHT is being implemented at RIMS, JNIMS and other empanelled private hospitals, Biren said while informing that nearly 1915 patients at JNIMS have had the opportunity to get benefit from the scheme and 56 patients are undergoing treatment in JNIMS at present.

Meanwhile, a total of 105 patients have availed benefit under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Ayushman Bharat at JNIMS.

Stating that Government and its medical institutions alone cannot meet the health care requirements of all the people in the State which are growing every year, he underlined the need for collective efforts and cooperation between the Government and private healthcare practitioners and institutions to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

Mentioning about transit accommodation of doctors and medical practitioners in the hill and remote areas of the State, the CM stated that the Government has started construction of transit residential building for doctors and teachers in the hill areas of the State. The construction works would be completed within one year, he added. The CM continued that doctors while discharging their duties dayand night can sometimes make mistakes and they are not God. However, beating or thrashing a doctor for the mistake or creating a law and order situation due to the doctor’s mistake is not a good sign. To put an end to such violence, a Bill against mob lynching has been passed in the Assembly, added Biren.

The Bill will be implemented soon after framing necessary rules and regulations, the CM said.

Doctors are human. Many are speaking and shouting about humans rights but they seldom talk about the rights of doctors, politicians and police, Biren said while appealing all the people not to misinterpret and misuse human rights.

Biren continued that the State and the country are governed by rules and laws and all the people should honour and respect the said rules and laws. Article 19 clearly explains about freedom of expression and freedom of press and Article 19 (2) C clearly states about dissents and morality. As such, all should be properly aware of the two articles, the Chief Minister added.