CM promises women market at Lilong

Imphal, Jul 6 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that Rs 2 crore has been reserved at the State Planning Department for construction of a market shed for Muslim women at Lilong in Thoubal district.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function of a three-day training programme of pilgrims for Haj-2018 organised by Manipur State Haj Committee at Old High Court Complex, North AOC today.

N Biren Singh said that the State Government would also extend all possible assistance to the Manipur State Haj Committee in constructing their office building along with a meeting hall.

Stating that the Government is sometimes compelled to take hard decisions for the welfare of the public, the Chief Minister urged all concerned to discuss all the grievances with him instead of believing rumours.

The Chief Minister also assured that he would instruct the officials concerned of the Finance Department not to delay in releasing files related to Haj pilgrimage.

The Chief Minister said that over thirty lakh people converge at the holy city of Mecca for pilgrimage every year. As such prior training for pilgrims is necessary to thwart any unwanted incident.

The pilgrims would be imparted training on dos and don’ts during pilgrimage, and also about the things which are to be carried and what not, information on boarding and lodging facilities, currency exchange and timing of Namaz etc.

They would also be taught about safety measures to be followed in the event of any stampede and other accidents and health related precautionary measures, he added.

Wishing all the pilgrims safe journey, he urged them to pray for peace and prosperity of the State during their holy pilgrimage.

Wabagai AC MLA Md Fajur Rahim, Jiribam AC MLA Ashab Uddin, Minorities and Other Backward Classes Secretary Bobby Waikhom, Manipur Minorities and Other Backward Classes Economic Development Society (MOBEDS) Member Secretary Kh Dineshchandra and Directorate of Minority Affairs Director Ng Uttam Singh and Manipur State Haj Committee Chairperson and Haj Committee of India Member Md Amin Shah were also present at the occasion as dignitaries.