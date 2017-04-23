CM refutes reports about possible collapse of Govt

IMPHAL, Apr 22: There is not a single BJP MLA who would leave the party but there is a strong possibility that some more Congress MLAs would join BJP, claimed Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a felicitation function of 25 members of BJP Churachandpur Mandal and 14 Councillors, Ward Members and the Chairperson of Wangoi Municipal Council who joined BJP anew.

The felicitation function held today at the Nityaipat Chuthek office of BJP Manipur Pradesh was also attended by many Ministers, Parliamentary Secretaries and office bearers of the party.

The incumbent Government is quite strong and stable, asserted the Chief Minister.

Biren exuded that some more Congress MLAs would join BJP soon. The coalition Government headed by BJP will never collapse before the end of its term.

The incumbent Government would work with a vision to make Manipur the most developed State in the entire North East region.

The coalition Government would work with a firm commitment to bring collective development without any distinction between the hills and the valley, and among different ethnic groups.

BJP would not do anything which would let down people’s faith. Not to lose people’s faith is one primary concern of the party.

It is also most likely that many ADC Members and Councillors would join BJP within the next couple of days.

BJP never indulge in politics of drawing out elected members of other political parties. More and more people have been joining BJP because they believe in the party’s vision and principle.

Equality and collective development are two fundamental goals of BJP.

Claiming there is no opposition party of BJP in Churachandpur Assembly constituency, Biren appealed to civil society organisations and the Hill Areas Committee to help resolve the Churachandpur issue so that last rites of the nine people killed in 2015 can be performed in accordance to customs.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the State Government would work relentlessly for socio-economic alleviation of the poorest of the poor, Biren added.

BJP Manipur Pradesh president Ksh Bhabananda pledged that the incumbent Government would work continuously in order to bring rapid development and unprecedented changes across the State.

Conveying gratitude to all the people who have reposed their faith in BJP, Bhabananda said that the party would never let down the people’s trust and confidence.

He added that BJP would always walk hand in hand with the people.

