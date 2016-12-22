CM releases booklets on Govt achievements CM for concrete assurance before talk

Amazon Great Indian Festival-Diwali Offer
IMPHAL, Dec 21: Chief Minister O Ibobi has categorically stated that the two UNC leaders would not be released until and unless they give a concrete assurance that they would not take recourse to unlawful economic blockade ever again.
The Chief Minister said this at the release function of two booklets, one of which is titled ‘Manipur’s Tryst With Development-Progress in Last 15 Years’ this evening in the conference hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat which highlighted different development programmes implemented by the Congress Government in the past 15 years.
The UNC has informally proposed a tripartite talk at Senapati involving both the Government of India and the State Government but no formal proposal has been received, Ibobi told media persons after releasing the two booklets.
They also sought release of their two arrested leaders, Gaidon Kamei and Stephen.
The State Government responded by telling them that the tripartite talk should be held at the State capital and if they have any reservation about coming to Imphal, they would be provided foolproof security.
Again, the UNC suggested Delhi for holding the tripartite talk.
If any such tripartite should be held, they should give a concrete assurance that they would not never ever take recourse to unlawful economic blockade, Ibobi stated.
To a query about the killing of three policemen at Tengnoupal and confiscation of weapons from security forces at Nungkao by NSCN-IM, Ibobi stated that NSCN-IM openly violated the cease fire ground rules it signed with the Government by attacking security forces at Lokchao, Tengnoupal.
Central security agencies have been asked to restrain NSCN-IM from undertaking such attacks during combined security meeting held today.
The Central Government has also been asked to direct NSCN-IM not to carry out such violent activities within the territory of Manipur.
Regarding confiscation of nine weapons from State security forces by NSCN-IM at Nungkao, Ibobi maintained that NSCN-IM took advantage of the limited presence of State security forces in the area.
The State Government faced difficulties in sending adequate reinforcement in time.
Nonetheless, State forces would fight back in a befitting manner, Ibobi assured.
Former Union Minister CP Joshi, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and high ranking Government officials were also present at the function.
Amazon Great Indian Festival-Diwali Offer
Comments
Chingri says
Congress govt keep saying there is NO CEASE FIRE with NSCN (IM) in Manipur but now see what CM say .. “Ibobi stated that NSCN-IM openly violated the cease fire ground rules it signed with the Government by attacking security forces at Lokchao, Tengnoupal.”.. This clearly indicate that cease fire is in place in Manipur soil. So from now on all Manipur people must understand that NSCN (IM) cease fire is very much in Manipur and all over Naga inhabited area of NE.
Rimai says
Achievements of conflicts and killings. Sacrificing the poor police personals for his safety and benefit.
shiva says
Why NSCN CAMPS are there inside Manipur, why they are not giving proper accounts of their arms, why display only 20%, leaving behind 80%. This shows their sincerity. Why Indian army arrested several cadres including top leader even after signing agreement. Even Indian govt had to act because they dnt honor the agreement from day one and this shows the authenticity and seriousness of the agreement. And by the way, It is NSCN which only shows through shedding of blood that agreement is not in place in Manipur whereas as we shows it through words. Which one is more crystal clear???
Bostonword says
Don’t point fingers at nscn. You know nothing about ceasefire agreement. Your opinion is simply a manisfestation of insecurity of the meiteis losing their grip over the other communities. So meiteis burnt down state assembly and central library blaming the nscn.Yes about the meitei population living in naga territories, I agree with you that they are 6% or so. But don’t try to whitewash the fact that 80% of nagas live in meitei territory.Atleast try to argue with some sense.Why do meiteis used loud speakers shouting in and around the localities inhabited by nagas to leave your land. Nagas never do that. You said meiteis have no intention of harming the nagas living at imphal, then how about throwing of stones and loud speakers. You talked about the kukis killed by nagas but you ignored how much nagas were killed by the kukis. Don’t simply try to drag other communities into your mess. About the tax do you think your corcom will survive till date without collection from nagas, meiteis,kukis and mayangs living at imphal.Don’t try to preach on others instead try to change your malicious mindset. Don’t you know meiteis are trying to divide the nagas inorder to maintain their monopoly over the other communities. A church at pangei was burnt down by meiteis and other religious institutions were attacked. This news was not reported but a meitei woman who was involved during the attack and was hurt by a teargas shell was reported in all social medias controlled by the meiteis.
shiva says
1. You know nothing about ceasefire agreement.
—Why the ideologies and principle being sold and surrendered, they knows well they cant achieve direct goals. Why not follow middle path, autonomy, then forceful declaration of independence. Thats is written in history books loud and clear. Being confined to designated camp Hebron, indiscipline crepts in amongst the cadres and result is widespread loot and disturbances to surrounding local villages, resulting in arrest of senior cadres (Courtesy: Morung express). In order to save face, they want some sort of settlement, so why not try to pretend as voice of Nagas (which were against rejected by Nagaland and main stakeholders of naga movement in nagaland). Then, why not snatched out some land from Manipur and take it as bargaining chip and fool them they are for greater Nagaland thereby to find their places. So, in order to save breaking into another fractions, to save from disintegration due to indiscipline and morally down cadres, NSCN chose the communal path to meet their ends which were opposed by democratically elected government supported by even Naga MLAs which were later threatened to give up their seat. Crystal clear.
2. So meiteis burnt down state assembly and central library blaming the nscn. Everyone knows manipuris burn down, no one said NSCN did it, but said due to communal game played by them to save their face from indulging in ceasefire which was about to fall. Instead of turning their anger on innocent stakeholders, Manipuris burn down those two structures unlike you, for even loose motion, you called economic blockade which hit nagas populations here too.
3. Who said 80% of nagas live in meitei territory. I said 80% of nagas who settled in valley earned more than 2% valley origin settled in self-proclaimed (but Manipur area) area.
4. Why do meiteis used loud speakers shouting in and around the localities inhabited by nagas to leave your land. Nagas never do that.
Yes you dnt even give notice, simply kill them. Butchered them. Now about nagas being killed. Hey Aduisu, ask your elder and more literate ones, what was the percentage of kukis to nagas killed in that genocide. 1:200, or 2:160. Then write something. Kukis other communities are also part of Manipur and we dnt singled out others and stand for them also unlike you. You shit on the plate you eat.
Monopoly.
5. What about tangkhuls NSCN (IM) forced other smaller tribes to come to the fold or get killed (courtesy: eastern mirror, morung express). Why NSCN (IM) make forced representation of household in areas with mixed population by collecting household tax, land tax, etc. etc.
6. Heard that church was the one instigating communal preaching and sermons involved in conversion from long time. Is that right?? Hmm.. Yes that what I am telling, even at this juncture also, Meitei is sincere and medias are not biased. You agreed now. Now take back your charges that meiteis and Meitei medias are biased.
shiva says
1. xyx
Aduisu
2. meitei, manipuri, meirapaibis, ukhrul road, your mother, mobile phones
Aduisu
3. loud speaker, church attack, meitei media
Aduisu.
4. central library, assembly.
Aduisu.