CM releases booklets on Govt achievements CM for concrete assurance before talk

IMPHAL, Dec 21: Chief Minister O Ibobi has categorically stated that the two UNC leaders would not be released until and unless they give a concrete assurance that they would not take recourse to unlawful economic blockade ever again.

The Chief Minister said this at the release function of two booklets, one of which is titled ‘Manipur’s Tryst With Development-Progress in Last 15 Years’ this evening in the conference hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat which highlighted different development programmes implemented by the Congress Government in the past 15 years.

The UNC has informally proposed a tripartite talk at Senapati involving both the Government of India and the State Government but no formal proposal has been received, Ibobi told media persons after releasing the two booklets.

They also sought release of their two arrested leaders, Gaidon Kamei and Stephen.

The State Government responded by telling them that the tripartite talk should be held at the State capital and if they have any reservation about coming to Imphal, they would be provided foolproof security.

Again, the UNC suggested Delhi for holding the tripartite talk.

If any such tripartite should be held, they should give a concrete assurance that they would not never ever take recourse to unlawful economic blockade, Ibobi stated.

To a query about the killing of three policemen at Tengnoupal and confiscation of weapons from security forces at Nungkao by NSCN-IM, Ibobi stated that NSCN-IM openly violated the cease fire ground rules it signed with the Government by attacking security forces at Lokchao, Tengnoupal.

Central security agencies have been asked to restrain NSCN-IM from undertaking such attacks during combined security meeting held today.

The Central Government has also been asked to direct NSCN-IM not to carry out such violent activities within the territory of Manipur.

Regarding confiscation of nine weapons from State security forces by NSCN-IM at Nungkao, Ibobi maintained that NSCN-IM took advantage of the limited presence of State security forces in the area.

The State Government faced difficulties in sending adequate reinforcement in time.

Nonetheless, State forces would fight back in a befitting manner, Ibobi assured.

Former Union Minister CP Joshi, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, Cabinet Ministers, MLAs and high ranking Government officials were also present at the function.