CM reviews

IMPHAL, Nov 13: Chief Minister N Biren who is also in charge of Tourism Department reviewed the ongoing preparations for the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

The review meeting held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat this afternoon was attended by Ministers and administrative Secretaries.

The 10-days festival would be opened by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at BOAT on November 21 afternoon after a curtain raiser event is held at 10.30 am of the same day at Keibul Lamjao.

It is said that South Korean Ambassador to India Shin Bongkil would attend the festival on November 25.

Thailand Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn would grace the seventh day of the Manipur Sangai Festival 2018.

Moreover, US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster is also expected to visit the festival, said the source.