CM reviews activities of Govt Departments

Imphal, Dec 19 (DIPR)

As part of the series of review meetings planned for different Government Departments, Chief Minister N Biren chaired a joint review meeting of the Directorate of Trade Commerce and Industries and the Directorate of Handloom and Textiles at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Principal Secretary (Textiles, Commerce and Industries) P Vaiphei presented a detailed account of various activities, achievements and problems of the two directorates through a Power Point presentation during the meeting.

Vaiphei said that the State will host the World Bamboo Workshop 2019 with ‘Breaking the challenges of bamboo for a better future’ as the theme from February 4 to 8 next year.

Chief Ministers of all the North East States will grace the opening function of the workshop, he added.

Vaiphei further stated that efforts are being made to revive Jiribam Tea Estate with a total area of 1100 acres.

Manipur Industrial Development Corporation Limited (MANIDCO) has submitted an estimate of Rs 194.10 lakh for boundary fencing of the estate to check illegal encroachment, he informed. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also instructed the authority concerned to take up immediate steps for boundary fencing and eviction of illegal encroachments.

Advisor to Chief Minister Rajat Sethi, who was also present at the meeting suggested the officials to explore ways to rope in private companies in reviving the tea estate.

N Biren Singh asked the officials of the Department to present a detailed presentation of the present status of the Government’s plan on the revival of Loitang Khunou Spinning Mill in the next meeting.

He directed them to come up with the total cost of the project, number of jobs to be created by the project, types of machinery to be used etc. He further directed to convene a meeting on December 29 to discuss the present scenario of Indo-Myanmar trade at Moreh. Continuing his presentation, P Vaiphei informed that the State Government has received an approval from the Government of India to receive loans from NABARD for the construction of warehouses in Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Ukhrul, Imphal East and Tamenglong districts. The total project cost is Rs 3851.13 lakh, he added.

He said that the Department has also submitted a proposal for the development of salt springs in the State at an estimated cost of Rs 12,435.33 lakh.

In addition to the existing industrial estates located at Takyelpat (Imphal East District), Tera Urak (Bishnupur District) and Kuraopokpi (Thoubal District), efforts are being made to open industrial estates in all the remaining districts as well with funds from Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and North Eastern Council (NEC), Vaiphei said. Meanwhile, the first phase of the Power Loom Estate developed at Lamboi Khongnangkhong having 100 power looms is ready for inauguration.

On the other hand, Ministry of Textiles has approved in principle to develop Handloom Park at Thongju in Imphal East district at the budget of Rs 9.04 crore.

Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Finance) Rakesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary (Sericulture) Vumlunmang Vualnam, Director (Commerce and Industries) C Arthur Worchuiyo, Director (Handloom and Handicrafts) Lamlee Kamei, Director (Sericulture), Salam Kunjakishore also attended the meeting.