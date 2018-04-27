CM reviews ‘Go to Village’ preparations

Imphal, Apr 26 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh reviewed the preparations for ‘Go to Village’ mission to be launched on May 1 at a meeting attended by Cabinet Ministers, Administrative Secretaries, Nodal Officers, DCs and Heads of Departments and other officials of the State Government held at the Conference Hall of Manipur Secretariat South Block today.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister asked the DCs, HoDs and officials of various Departments to take their work seriously and put in all possible efforts to make the mission a success. He said that such mission would give a chance to do something productive and serve the people of the State. He stressed that such mission aims to provide doorstep delivery of Government services in the State.

Biren directed the DCs and HoDs of different Departments to identify eligible beneficiaries of various welfare schemes such as PMAY, Ujwala Yojana, other social security schemes etc of each district. He mentioned that around 46,000 beneficiaries would get free gas connection under the Ujwala Yojana as a part of the mission. He mentioned that MLAs would be constructing 20 houses each in their respective constituency under this mission.

He stated that the ‘Go to Village’ mission would be launched simultaneously in all the constituencies of the State on May 1. The DCs in consultation with the MLAs concerned would identify a village each for every constituency from which the mission would be launched on May 1, he added. Under this mission, camps will be organised at different villages to ensure enrolment of all the deserving villagers of Govt’s social security schemes and find out area-specific needs of different villages. The first review meeting of the ongoing preparations of the “Go to Village’ mission was held at the Conference Hall of Manipur Secretariat on April 22.