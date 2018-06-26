CM reviews preparation of next round of Go to Village Mission Hard work and determination bring success : CM

Imphal, Jun 25 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that success will come with hard work and determination and the present Government would deliver on all the promises and commitments made to the public.

Speaking to the officials at the review meeting and preparation work for the next round of ‘Go to Village’ (GTV) mission held at the Cabinet hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today, the CM maintained that the GTV mission is being appreciated not only in the State but also at the National level.

Chief Minister N Biren expressed satisfaction over the performance and efforts of the officials for making the GTV successful.

He claimed that the woes and problems of the people of the State would be drastically minimized when GTV is able to cover all the villages of the State.

The CM also advised the officials to make extra effort to make GTV effective in the hill districts of the State.

While discussing the difficulties faced by the officials, the Chief Minister said that officials of various Departments might have faced some difficulties while executing their work for the GTV, however their efforts won’t go in vain.

With such relentless efforts, good governance and transparency can be maintained in the State, he added.

He said that the pending cases have decreased drastically from around 1,04,000 cases to around 52,000 cases in the last three weeks.

The CM asked the officials about their plans so that the pending cases could be delivered in a short amount of time.

Cases related to water supply, construction of drainage system etc could not be delivered instantly as they require additional budget, he added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister mentioned that a separate scheme for widows would be introduced shortly.

He maintained that the Planning Department has already given a sum of Rs 1.5 crore to the Fisheries Department for the setting up a fish feed factory in the State.

The Chief Minister asked the officials gathered for the meeting to give their valuable suggestions for improving and making GTV more effective.

During the meeting, OSD to Chief Minister, Sumant Singh gave a detailed power point presentation about the achievements of GTV made so far.

It may be mentioned that around 2,52,595 grievances were registered in the last four GTV camps, out of which 1,90,666 cases were delivered to the beneficiaries and around 52,938 cases are still pending.

The next round of ‘Go to Village’ camp which will be held on June 27 will cover around 272 villages.

105 villages would be covered in Churachandpur district, 40 villages in Kangpokpi district, 19 villages in Kamjong district, 16 villages in Pherzawl district, 12 villages in Imphal West district, 11 villages each in Senapati, Chandel and Imphal East districts, 10 villages each in Ukhul and Tamenglong district, 7 villages in Tengnoupal district, 6 villages in Noney district, 5 villages in Bishnupur district, 4 villages in Thoubal district, 3 villages in Jiribam district and 2 villages in Kakching district.