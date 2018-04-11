CM seeks support for Go to Village mission

Imphal, Apr 10 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said that the Government needs love and support of the people for successful implementation of the ‘Go to Village’ mission which is set to be launched on May 1.

He was speaking to media persons on the sideline of the Hill Leaders’ Day at the Durbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Mentioning that a committee would be formed at the Panchayat and ADC level of the State, the Chief Minister said that representatives of Panchayati Raj Institution and Autonomous District Council would be consulted to identify the number of beneficiaries under various schemes. He mentioned that the much awaited ‘mission’ would be launched simultaneously in different parts of the State. He said that such a mission would help in building a strong relationship and bridge the gap between the people and the Government.

N Biren Singh said that large number of people came to meet him on the occasion of Hill Leaders’ day. Mentioning that the hill areas of the State remained underdeveloped for long period of time, the Chief Minister stated that the Hill Leaders’ Day is an opportunity given to the hill leaders and civil societies operating in hill areas to highlight/address their grievances to the Government. The Government needs to provide extra effort to expedite development in the hills, he added.

The Chief Minister said that he is deeply shocked to hear that a family whose entire members are disabled have been living without any support from the Government till now. Out of four, three members are blind and one is diagnosed with psychiatric problem, he added. He stated that the Government would discuss the matter in the next Cabinet meeting so as to provide a Government job to one of the family members for livelihood.

Speaking to the media persons on the row over construction of Imphal East District Hospital, Biren said that there were some disputes regarding allocation of land for building the district hospital at Sagolmang area. The present Government decided to build the hospital in an area where there is no land dispute as the funds sanctioned for the construction of district hospital would have to be returned if not utilized. The Government would further discuss the issue, he added.

Reacting to the Congress party’s allegation of ‘undeclared emergency’, the Chief Minister stated that the present Government brings back happiness and smiles on the faces of the people of the State. In the last one year, people including students have not experienced police atrocities in the State, he claimed.

Replying to media persons about the arms missing case, Biren said that the NIA has started their investigation into the matter as it poses challenges to National security. He maintained that those who are involved would be given befitting punishment.

Regarding the bandh called by All Manipur Muslim Organisation Co-Ordination Committee (AMMOCOC), the Chief Minister appealed the organisation to refrain from playing communal politics over the eviction of families residing illegally in various areas of the State.

He said that everybody should abide by the rule of law and no one including the Government is above rule of law. He maintained that the Government has the right to conduct eviction drives against those encroachers regardless of their communities. No construction would be allowed in the agricultural land under the Manipur Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, he added.

The Chief Minister attended to around 300 complaints and personally met around 700 people from 9 am to 11.30 am.