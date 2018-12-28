CM seeks to check human invasion on RFs

Imphal, Dec 27 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren has instructed the authority concerned to constitute a committee to develop an effective strategy to check rampant expansion of human habitation and encroachment on reserved forest areas in Langol hill range.

He was speaking at a review meeting of Forest and Environment Department, Loktak Development Authority (LDA) and Labour and Employment Department held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

Stating that human habitation is about to reach the top of the Langol hill range, Biren asked the officials to find out an effective mechanism to check illegal encroachments on reserved forest areas.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister expressed happiness that awareness among the people of hill districts about environment protection and ecological balance has increased in the past few years.

He said that the call for protection of Amur Falcon (migratory birds) in Tamenglong district was well responded by the local people, and it was a good sign.

The Chief Minister also instructed the officials concerned to speed up works regarding expansion of Manipur Zoological Garden.

As Zoos play an important part in attracting tourists and visitors to the State, the present complex of the Manipur Zoological Garden should be upgraded and expanded with the acquisition of the required land, Biren added.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) K Angami and Directorate of Environment Director Dr Y Nabachandra presented a detailed account of the activities of the Department of Forest and Environment through Powerpoint Presentations at the meeting.

Forest Department collected Rs 984.668 lakh as revenue from April to October this year. As per the Forests Report – 2017 of the country, the total forest area of Manipur is 17418 sq. km. It means that 78.01% of the total geographical area of the State is covered with forests.

The total Reserved Forest area of the State is 1467 sq km while the protected forests area is 4171 sq km and Unclassed Forests area is 11780 sq km.

Ecological parks are being constructed at different parts of the State under the aegis of the Directorate of Environment.

The Directorate has submitted a Rs 100 crore DPR for rejuvenation of Nambul River to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The Directorate had also surveyed the present status of complexes of all the Umang Lais (Selvon Deities) of the State.

Loktak Development Authority (LDA) Project Director L Bhagaton, in his presentation, said that works being taken up by LDA under State Plan of 2017-18 fiscal year include Phumdi removal, improvement of Yangoi river and improvement of drainage system in the eastern side of the lake etc. LDA is also extending support to the Bishnupur District Administration in the implementation of Loktak Livelihood Mission, a brainchild of Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Deputy Labour Commissioner K Bono presented a Powerpoint Presentation about the activities of the Labour Department.

He said that the main function of the Department is to provide care, protection, welfare, social security of the working population in the State by enforcing 25 different Labour Laws and various labour welfare schemes.

The Chief Minister directed the officials concerned of the Labour and Employment Department to prepare a comprehensive report of requirement of manpower and equipment of all the ITIs of the State for seeking support from the Centre.

Chief Secretary Dr Suresh Babu, Additional Chief Secretary (Forest & Environment/Labour & Employment) Dr Suhel Akhtar, Principal Secretary (Finance) Rakesh Ranjan and other high ranking officials were also present at the meeting.