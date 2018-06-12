CM stresses on promoting moral values

Imphal, Jun 11 (DIPR)

Hundreds of people turned up on the joint Hill Leaders’ Day and Meeyamgi Numit to highlight their grievances to Chief Minister N Biren Singh at the CM’s Secretariat today.

The Chief Minister attended to as many as about 400 complaints and personally met nearly 1500 people from 8.30 am to 1.40 pm.

Briefing media persons, the Chief Minister said that the present Government is committed to deliver good governance to the people of the State.

He claimed that the “Go to Village” initiative is providing various benefits to the people at the grassroots. People’s grievances recorded at the Go to Village camps are being categorised into two categories ie grievances that can be delivered instantly or immediately and grievances that need extra budget.

The Chief Minister also maintained that a Bill to protect indigenous people of the State would be introduced in the next Assembly session. A consultative meeting about the Bill would be convened soon where representatives of all communities would be invited, he said.

On the occasion, he mentioned that it is important to note that people are working for self reliance and sustainable livelihood by expanding their entrepreneurship. Such mindset would definitely improve the work culture among the people of the State. He appreciated the efforts and co-operation of banks for providing soft loans to farmers, entrepreneurs and skilled youth of the State.

The Chief Minister said, “Today, one young boy approached me and gave a suggestion that teachings on manners and discipline should be included in the formal education system in the State.”

Lack of such traditional teachings on mannerism has created chaos and unrest in the society, he added. Such suggestion is well taken and it would be introduced in the education system after due discussion with the Education Minister and officials concerned, Biren said.

He maintained that there would not be any development without proper mannerism and discipline among the people of the State. It is obvious that there would be degradation of society and decline of the civilization if people don’t maintain moral values, he added. He further said that it is indeed disheartening to see a family where all the four members of the family are totally blind and haven’t received any assistance from the Government’s side till now.

He said that he had instructed the officials concerned to provide assistance such as CMHT card, monthly stipend of Rs 1500 from CMST etc. to the family members immediately. He stressed that there is lack of awareness about various welfare schemes of the Government at the grassroots level in the State.

Replying to a query about the welfare of the working journalists in the State, the Chief Minister said that the Government would increase the monthly pension of journalists from the existing Rs 4000 to Rs 6000 at the earliest. About the fixation of pay of the working journalists, he said, he would discuss the matter with the Labour Department.

It may be mentioned that the joint Hill Leader’s Day and Meeyamgi Numit is being organised today due to a scheduled meeting of Chief Ministers to be held at NITI Aayog, New Delhi on June 16.