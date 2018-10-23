CM suspects ‘hands of jealousy’

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 22: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has expressed suspicion that there may be hands of some people who are panicky and jealous at seeing the Government’s success despite the recent bomb blast in Imphal city in which a CRPF jawan was killed and another sustained injuries.

Though the Government is yet to identify the culprits involved in the incident but authorities concerned are busy trying to establish the circumstances of the bomb blast as well as the culprits involved in the crime, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister was replying to queries raised by reporters about the bomb blast at Nagamapal recently on the sideline of the swearing-in ceremony of the newly appointed two Information Commissioners which was held today at the Raj Bhavan.

Biren said insurgent groups usually make claims for bomb blasts or armed attacks they carry out against security forces in the State. But none of the insurgent groups have claimed for the particular bomb blast. Asking why no claim has been made so far regarding the recent bomb blast, he stated that there are some people who do everything out of panic in seeing the smooth functioning of the Government and the massive public support received by it (the Government).

He expressed suspicion if the hands of such people are behind the recent bomb blast.

“However, the Government cannot pinpoint the culprits at this moment as the authorities concerned are busy tracking a suspected two-wheeler and are trying to establish the circumstances of the bomb blast”, he added.

Admitting that the place where the incident happened has no street lamps, the Chief Minister also maintained that street lamps will be installed along the area and vehicles will not be allowed to park at Thangal Bazar from November 1 onwards.

He also claimed that the purpose of the new Information Commissioners is to bring more transparency and accountability in governance, which the State Government had promised to the people.

The two Information Commissioners who took oath today are the Times of India’s ex-Chief Bureau Oinam Sunil and Manipur Police’s ex-IGP (Administration) Dr Soibam Ibomcha Singh.

They were administered the oath of office by Governor Dr Najma Heptulla in the presence of Chief Minister N Biren.