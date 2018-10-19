CM talks 7th Pay with JAC

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Oct 18: Representatives of Joint Administrative Council (JAC) of All Manipur Trade Unions’ Council (AMTUC) and All Manipur Government Employees’ Organisation (AMGEO) met Chief Minister N Biren Singh today in connection with the implementation of 7th Pay for Government employees and pensioners of the State from January 1, 2016.

Speaking to media persons, the secretary general of the JAC Laitonjam Biken said that during the meeting, the two sides came to an agreement to review the order issued by the Principal Secretary (Finance) on July 28 for payment of 7th Pay from April 1, 2020 after an agreement with some employee associations.

The Chief Minister further assured the JAC members that he would go to Delhi and pressure Niti Aayog officials so that the 15th Finance Commission can provide necessary funds for implementation of 7th Pay from January 1, 2016 with necessary arrear, he added.

Biken said that the meeting began from 4.30 pm today and Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Higher and Technical Education Commissioner H Deleep Singh, Finance OSD Limneikim Singson and some MLAs were present on the Government’s side while he along with other district representatives of the JAC took part in the meeting.

The JAC representatives earlier met the Chief Secretary at around 11 am today as well, he added.

Biken continued that during the meeting the JAC demanded providing 20 percent DA/DR (11 percent for 6th Pay and 9 percent for 7th Pay), implementation of 7th Pay from January 1, 2016 with arrears, providing proper duty allowance for Secretariat employees, providing additional allowance for the employees of Revenue Department and CAF&PD in various districts, establishment of a Manipur Staff Selection Commission and fulfilment of the points contained in the charters of demands of the JAC.

The CM explained that owing to the current financial condition of the State, it would be inconvenient to implement 7th Pay as per the wish of the JAC, Biken narrated and added that the JAC proposed the CM to pressure Niti Aayog officials and the Finance Minister to ensure that the necessary funds are included in the award of the 15th Finance Commission.

Replying positively to the JAC’s proposal, the Chief Minister assured that he would go to Delhi and pressure the officials concerned to do the needful.

He also expressed belief that the 15th Finance Commission will include Rs 27,000 crore as grant-in-aid in the award for Manipur, Biken said. The JAC leader continued that the JAC members also pointed out that they have no issue with the deposit of the arrear amount to the GPF accounts of the employees and urged the Government to make a concrete promise that it will implement 7th Pay for the Government employees and pensioners with arrear from January 2016.

Biken conveyed that during the meeting today, the CM did not expressly state that the Government cannot meet the demands of the JAC. Instead, the CM proposed for a swift end to the problem by coming to an amicable solution, he claimed.

On the other hand, Biken, on behalf of the JAC, congratulated CM N Biren Singh for on being named the 3rd best CM in the country and the best CM among all the BJP ruled States in a poll conducted by India Today.