Imphal, Jun 2 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh has conveyed gratitude to President Ram Nath Kovind for granting assent to the National Sports University ordinance for establishment of National Sports University in Manipur.

The CM also conveyed thanks to the Prime Minister for the valuable gift to the State of Manipur which is hailed as the sports capital of India and added that setting up of National Sports University in Manipur will result in giving an opportunity to the youth of the country in general and the North Eastern States in particular, for pursuing courses such as Bachelor in Physical Education (BPEd), MPEd, diploma/certificate courses in coaching, physiotherapy, fitness, sports management, sports journalism etc.