CM to grace opening day of Labour Corps Centenary celebration

Mungchan Zimik

Ukhrul, Oct 31 : Chief Minister N Biren Singh is set to grace the Labour Corps Centenary Celebration to be held on November 6 and 7 at TNL ground Wino Bazar.

Briefing newsmen at the office of WW1 TNLCA, its president Victor W Kaping said that necessary preparations for celebrating the Labour Corps centenary are underway with the support of the public.

He said that the Chief Minister has given his consent to grace the opening day celebration on November 6 as the chief guest along with British Deputy High Commissioner to India Bruce Bucknell and Colonel Ludovic Dumont of Defence Attaché in India & Nepal from the French Embassy as the guests of honour.

Assembly Speaker Khemchand Yumnam and the three MLAs of Ukhrul district will attend as chief guest and guests honour on the second day of the celebration at TNL ground.

Kaping said that the primary objective of commemorating the Labour Corps centenary is to glorify the dedication and sacrifices of “our grand fathers during WWI under the theme For Honour and Dignity.”

After their return from France, their contributions to the community in different aspects brought changes “in our life including the education system, socio-economy and politically,” he added.

Secretary WWITNLCA Zanyo Varam said that World War I Tangkhul Naga Labour Corps Association was formed in 2016 by the nearest kins and descendants of the Tangkhuls who went to France as Labour Corps in 1917.

It was through the self contributions and the earnest efforts of the descendants that have helped in holding the grand Labour Corps Centenary celebration at Ukhrul, he added.

According to records available, 1200 Tangkhuls from 22nd Battalion Manipur India Labour Corps went to France during WWI.

More than 90 persons died during the war.

Zanyo further mentioned that the visiting foreign dignitaries will lead in paying military salutes in honour of the Labour Corps at TNL ground.

He said Common Wealth Grave Commission had declared 2014- 2018 as celebration of centennial anniversary years across the globe and this celebration will wrap up at Delhi just after the commemoration programme of Tangkhul Labour Corps centenary at Ukhrul.

WWITNLCA appealed to all the social organizations of the State not to organize any bandh or strike from November 1 to 8 to allow delegates and visitors to participate in the centenary celebration at Ukhrul.