CM to review

Chief Minister N Biren will begin reviewing the works taken up by the 42 Departments under the State Government from tomorrow.

According to an official source, the step is aimed at identifying the short term projects of the various Departments as well as to provide a strategic goal and vision for future projects.

It further pointed out that the Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Commissioners and Secretaries have been notified about the decision.

N Biren will review three to four Departments per day as a part of the initiative which will last till July 17, it added.