CM underscores positive approach for unity, development

Staff Reporter/DIPR

IMPHAL, Nov 4: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has underlined the need to have a positive and optimistic approach to bring integrity, unity and development in the State.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a reception ceremony held in his honour on being adjudged the third best Chief Minister among all the CMs of the country at Kwakeithel Moirangpurel Lampak, Imphal West today under the aegis of the Keishamthong United Club.

Speaking at the function, Biren said that necessary change to root out corruption from the State should begin with bureaucrats and politicians.

Since the arrival of the present Government, the law and order situation in the State has improved a lot with the support and co-operation from the people, Biren said and added that he will never forget the love, support and hospitality of the people.

Stressing on the importance of addressing public grievances and social problems in time, Biren convey- ed that transaction of old age pension scheme and salaries for Government employees have already started in view of Diwali and Ningol Chakouba festivals.

With the support of the people, the Government has initiated ‘War on Drugs’ which has resulted to destruction of thousands of acres of illegal poppy plantation in the State, he added.

Alternative livelihood arrangements have also been made for the farmers who were engaged in the poppy cultivation, he added.

He mentioned that around 600 people have been convicted so far for their involvement in illegal drug activities in the past one year.

Stating that the Government has introduced many welfare initiatives such as CMHT, CMST, Manipur Start-Up policy, Biren added that the Government is committed to work tirelessly for the welfare of the people.

Informing that the new phase for Start Up scheme has recently provided loans to 345 people, he urged the youth of the State, particularly those in Keishamthong A/C to reap the benefits of the scheme and be self employed.

He maintained that the Govt is providing a monthly stipend of Rs 1500 to differently-abled people (with disability of 80% or more).

To avoid floods during the monsoon in Imphal and its adjoining areas, the Chief Minister said that around 460 acres of land have been identified for restoring Lamphelpat area into a water body.

Further, he assured to pursue the Central Government funding for development of Waisel Maril canal so as to prevent floods in various parts of the State, particularly in Keishamthong A/C.

He also sought cooperation of local clubs located along the stretch of the canal when WRD engineers and representatives of local clubs carry out survey to identify encroachers along the road stretch. Saying that he had designed a project for cleaning Waisel Maril and Naga Nala while he was the IFCD Minister during the tenure of the Congress Government, he went on to assert that the project was termed useless by the then Government which gave away the project to contractors.

He alleged that the then Government was a contract oriented Government which wasted many developmental works in the competition of snatching contract works among the Ministers/party leaders.

He stated that out of seven women’s markets constructed in various districts by the present Government, six have been inaugurated in a short period of time.

Various clubs and individuals felicitated the Chief Minister during the function while a song dedicated to him was also presented by Hamom Berlin and Umoni.

Deputy Chairman of Manipur State Planning Board S Rajen, MLA of Yaiskul AC Th Satyabrata, MLA of Sekmai AC H Dingo Singh, representatives of various clubs of Keishamthong AC and others attended the function.