CM urges proper care for elderly persons

DIPR/Staff Reporter

Imphal, Oct 1: Chief Minister N Biren Singh has stated that the State Government is now in active consideration to introduce an arrangement under which elderly persons whose age is 80 years and above may send their nominees to withdraw their pension on his/her behalf.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the International Day of Older Persons, 2018 observation organised by Social Welfare Department at Multipurpose Hall, Near Bal Bhawan, Khuman Lampak in Imphal East district today.

Stating that many aged persons are facing lots of inconveniences while standing in queues, N Biren Singh said that pensioners whose age is 80 years and above may sign an understanding with the Deputy Commissioners concerned to nominate a person for withdrawal of pension amount on his/her behalf.

The Chief Minister observed that persons, who do not give love, care and respect to their parents and elderly persons will never succeed in life. Stating that a large number of aged parents are neglected by their children and families, the State Government had already cautioned its employees that they may face action through legal channel if they do not properly treat their old-aged parents.

The Chief Minister urged the gathering to ensure that the elderly people may lead a secured, dignified and productive life. He said that the State Government had launched the Maintenance Grant to Homeless Older Persons who are sheltered in Old Age Homes under Chief Ministergi Sotharabasing-gi Tengbang Scheme. They are provided financial support of Rs 1000 per month per person, he added.

The Chief Minister noted that there has been a steady rise in the population of older persons in India. The number of older persons was 1.98 crore in 1951. The population of 60 years and above in India is projected to increase to 14.3 crore in 2021, he added.

Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kipgen and Education Minister Th. Radheshyam were the functional president and guest of honour of the function respectively.

In her speech, Nemcha Kipgen said that serving elderly persons is like serving the Almighty. She informed that there are 15 Old Age Homes run by different NGOs under Social Welfare Department in the State. These homes ensure care, food, residence, medical attendance and treatment to all the inmates, she added.

Th Radheshyam said that everybody would become old one day, and nobody can skip this. Needless to say, people are emotionally, physically and financially weak when they become old. As such, they need to be given proper care and love by their children and younger people so that they may lead a jubilant life till their death, he added.

Later, the dignitaries also honoured selected elderly persons by presenting gifts. A medical camp for elderly persons was also organised in coordination with Directorate of Health Services as part of the celebration. A group of children, who attended the function, were also administered pledge of giving love, care and respect to elderly persons and parents by the Chief Minister at the function.