CM visits apparel production unit

Imphal, Aug 9 (DIPR)

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the Apparel and Garment Making Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong in Imphal West District today.

The building and machinery of Unit-1 of the Government-owned Centre is currently utilised by a private company known as Big Concepts Foundation Pvt. Ltd for high quality apparel production.

The Chief Minister, who was accompanied by Konthoujam AC MLA and Manipur Tourism Development Corporation Chairman Dr Sapam Ranjan, Sekmai AC MLA H Dingo, Yaiskul AC MLA Th Satyabrata and Principal Secretary to CM Vumlunmang Vualnam, inspected the progress of apparel production and interacted with the officials of the private company and workers.

Speaking to media persons, N Biren singh informed that soon after the new Government was sworn-in last year, it started exploring means to encourage self employment and entrepreneurship through large scale production of different apparels using high-quality fabrics imported from Guangzhou (China). A number of Mumbai-based companies, which supply varieties of modern clothing to different parts of the country including Manipur, are also using the same fabrics/raw materials manufactured at Guangzhou, he added.

The Chief Minister said that these raw materials take around 40 days to reach Mumbai from the Chinese city by sea route. However, it takes only 12 days to reach Imphal by road through Moreh, he informed.

As such, the new Government is confident that the State can produce high quality apparels and dressings at cheaper and affordable rates if this advantage of geographical proximity is exploited effectively, N Biren said.

For the time being, a private company has been brought on board and permitted to utilise the building and machinery of Unit-1 of Government’s Apparel and Garment Making Centre, Lamboi Khongnangkhong for apparel production, he said.

Stating that production of different ladies’ dresses started around six months back, the Chief Minister said that he was told that around 2000 pieces having ‘Make in Manipur’ tag had been produced so far. Stating that the private company-run unit is currently giving employment to around 50 people, the Chief Minister said that this figure may increase to around 300 people once the other units of the Centre also start functioning.

Responding to a query regarding his meeting with Governor Najma Heptulla today, the Chief Minister said that the discussion was mainly about the present unrest at Manipur University.

Stating that the Governor had just returned from Delhi after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister expressed hope that the issue would be resolved soon.