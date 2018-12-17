CM visits former Mr India

Imphal, Dec 16 OSR/DIPR

Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited former Mr India, Nongthombam Maipak, at his residence at Naoremthong Laishram Leirak today.

It is said that 86 year old N Maipak, fondly called by people as Oja Maipak, has not been keeping well, though not critical, since the past few days.

The Chief Minister presented sweetmeats and fruits to Maipak apart from exchanging pleasantries with him.

Biren also inquired about Maipak’s health, upon which the champion veteran body builder responded that he was feeling better.

The CM also interacted with family members of Maipak, local elders of Naoremthong Laishram Leirak and the womenfolk as well.

Speaking to media persons, N Biren Singh said that Oja Maipak is a pioneering figure in the field of body building in the State, and being a Chief Minister of the State, he ought to visit the veteran body builder to inquire about his health when he is not keeping well.

Stating that it seems that Maipak’s health is fine though he is a bit weak due to his advanced age, the Chief Minister observed that the current generation needs to learn a lot regarding lifestyle, food habit and behaviour from outstanding persons like Oja Maipak.

Regarding Oja Maipak’s wish to develop KRYPSA ground, the Chief Minister said that the Government would definitely consider the matter.

Apart from it, the Chief Minister said that the Government would consider dedication of a structure (gallery or building) in Maipak’s name in recognition to his contribution to the field of body building.

Responding to a query regarding lack of recognition by the Government for veteran sports achievers, the Chief Minister said that he would definitely look into the matter so that they may also get support and encouragement from the Government.

The Chief Minister also said that seven times Mr World title winner Arambam Boby would be feted at a grand reception ceremony soon after his arrival to the State.

Provision for awarding an appropriate reward, including a Government service to him, would be definitely considered by the State Government, Biren conveyed.

On the other hand, replying to a query the Chief Minister said that steps will be taken up to prohibit land encroachment at Langol hill area as a part of the initiative to conserve the water bodies at Lamphelpat and a survey will be carried out at the earliest regarding the matter.

He continued that a viewpoint overlooking Imphal city, will be constructed at Langol hill at a cost of around Rs 15 crore.