CM visits injured women vendors

Imphal, Feb 14 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh today visited the women vendors who have been undergoing treatment at RIMS Hospital after they sustained injuries in a scuffle with police during a protest against Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2016 at Ima Keithel on February 10.

The Chief Minister enquired about the condition of the women vendors to attending doctors and directed them to provide best medical care and treatment. He also wished all the women speedy recovery.

Speaking to media persons, the Chief Minister said that people need not worry about CAB any more as the Bill would lapse on its own as it was not passed by the Rajya Sabha. He added that the Centre had clearly expressed this time that no decision concerning the North East region or Manipur would be taken without consulting or taking consent from the region.

Expressing need of National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Manipur as well, the Chief Minister said that the State Government had already requested the Centre to allow preparation of NRC for Manipur as well.

Responding to a query, N Biren Singh clarified that the State Government never wanted to impose curfew and ban data internet service because such prohibitions create inconvenience to public.

However, the curfew and ban were clamped keeping Government’s responsibility of saving people’s lives and properties and maintaining order in mind, he conveyed. Biren also urged social network users to be responsible and not to post anything which is anti-National and which may spread hatred and create communal tension among people.

CAF and PD Minister Karam Shyam, MLA Th Satyabrata, L Rameshwor, RIMS Director Dr A Shanta and other high ranking officials accompanied the Chief Minister.