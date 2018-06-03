CM visits patients at JNIMS

Imphal, Jun 2 (DIPR): Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited some patients who are undergoing treatment at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) Hospital today.

The patients included Khoinu (13) d/o Ginsunmung of Sajik Tampak Phailen, who is suffering from Rheumatic heart disease. Her poor health condition came to light in a social media post which the Chief Minister came across prompting him to respond to her case.

He instructed JNIMS authority to provide the best possible treatment and to extend co-operation to the girl.

N Biren also visited Secretary to Chief Minister N Geoffrey who is also currently undergoing treatment of a minor ailment in the hospital.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Rajya Sabha MP and BJP Manipur Pradesh president K Bhabhananda, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu and other officials of the State Government.