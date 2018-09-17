CMC hospital conducts free medical Camp at Senapati

Our Correspondent

SENAPATI, Sep 16: Reaching out to the villagers of Senapati District, Christian Medical Centre (CMC) hospital Koirengei in collaboration with Katomei Catholic Church, Senapati conducted a “Free Health Camp” at Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Senapati DHQ. Around 400 patients including young and old were given free treatment by 18 doctors including specialist assisted by numerous nurses and paramedics.

CMC hospital, a premier medical institution in Manipur, has been organizing such free medical camps in the district since many years from now. The villagers and patients were also provided free medicines during the said medical camp. Meanwhile the villagers have also expressed their sincere gratitude to the CMC hospital and the medical team.