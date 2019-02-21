CMCCN kicks off 3 days international conference

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Feb 20 : An international conference on ‘Interpretational Team Communication framework and Challenges in Indian Scenario’ was organised by management, staff and students of CMC College of Nursing at the auditorium of CMCCN, Koirengei today.

MLA Naoriya Pakhanglakpa AC Soibam Subhaschandra graced the event as the chief guest while MFIILIPE, FAIMER Institute, MAHE Manipal Director Dr Ciraj Ali Mohammed, Archbishop of Imphal Rev Dominic Lumon DD attended as guests of honour and CMC Director James Tangshel as president. CMC manager Rev Sr Renu was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Subhaschandra said that the three day long international conference which focus on the relationship between doctors, nurses and patients is a commendable initiative on the part of the organisers of CMC.

Lauding the CMC College of Nursing for rendering satisfying and efficient service to the public, the MLA urged the staff and students of CMCCN to learn and share knowledge, experience and ideas with the doctors and nurses who have come to take part in the international conference.

MFIILIPE, FAIMER Institute, MAHE Manipal Director Dr Ciraj Ali Mohammed, MCON MAHE, Manipal professor Dr Elsa Sanatombi, RIMS former Director Professor Sekharjit Sinam, Manipur Nursing Council Imphal registrar Kh Ratna and Department of Medicine JNIMS Imphal Hemato Oncologist Dr Irom Anil spoke at the conference as resource persons.

Meanwhile, several stalls are being set up for this conference where guidelines or tips to effective treatment are being given to the attendees.

On the second day of the conference, experts will be delivering speeches and lectures for the nurses and a sight seeing will mark the last day of the conference.