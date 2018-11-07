CMHT cards distributed

IMPHAL, Nov 6 : A card distribution function for Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang (CMHT) was organised by Northern Disability Institute (NDI) yesterday.

A press release issued by general secretary of NDI stated that Sekmai constituency MLA Heikham Dingo, State Commissioner for Person’s with Disabilities president RK Kumarjit and social worker RK Kaiku attended the function as chief guest, president and guest of honour respectively.

A total of 20 individuals were distributed with CMHT cards.

On the other hand, NDI also distributed Phee Sabigi cards to 10 persons as part of the function.