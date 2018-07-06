CMHT serves little purpose at RIMS

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Jul 5: The Chief Ministergi Hakshelgi Tengbang or CMHT launched by the BJP-led coalition Government with the primary objective of providing assistance to economically weaker families in healthcare has proved to be rather disappointing to many patients at RIMS due to aloofness of the hospital authority.

CMHT was launched with elan on January 21 (Statehood Day) this year. Through CMHT, the Government promised financial assistance of up to Rs two lakh in a year for treatment of health card holders who are suffering from serious health problems.

The Government also promised financial assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for health card holders suffering from less serious health problems.

People listed in Socio Economic caste Census 2011, widows, disabled persons and AAY card holders are eligible for CMHT.

To get the benefits of CMHT, all the eligible people should get themselves enrolled and they should be in possession of CMHT Manipur Health Card.

Meanwhile one H Linus from Senapati district headquarters has lodged a written complaint to the Chief Minister that implementation of the noble scheme is quite sloppy.

Linus said that there are many irregularities, discrimination and discrepancies in the implementation of CMHT.

He said that his elder brother has been undergoing treatment at RIMS for one month and a half and their family is in possession of the health card.

Linus complained that there is no regular supply of medicines.

“Even if there are medicines, we are ordered to wait for a long time. While the attending doctor advised us to bring the medicine in the morning but the Medical Store’s staff instructed us to wait till evening or the next morning”, Linus said in his complaint letter.

He said that the Medical Store’s staff refused to give them prescription slip when a particular medicine was not available at the store and they must buy it urgently from outside.

Even if the prescribed medicines are available in the store, they often issued only half of the required quantity, he wrote to the Chief Minister.

He went on to allege that there is discrimination against poor and innocent people coming from the hills while implementing CMHT.

At the same time, the Medical Store’s staff provided enough and appropriate quantity of medicines if the persons who demanded it happened to be friends of VIPs, their friends, relatives or acquaintances, read the complaint.

It said that people coming from hills and rural areas have been deprived of their rights and neglected and sought immediate attention and intervention of the Chief Minister.