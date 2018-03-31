CM’s clarification will determine next step: MSF

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Mar 30: The Manipuri Students’ Federation which has been vehemently protesting Chief Minister N Biren’s assertion that Manipur and the entire North East region have been a part of India since the time of Lord Krishna has stated that it would decide its next course of action after perusing the Chief Minister’s clarification on the matter.

Speaking to media persons today, MSF president Ngariyanbam Milan said that held a meeting with the Chief Minister today after a receiving a written invitation for the same.

The MSF’s agitation has been put on hold as the Chief Minister assured that he would make a public clarification on his controversial statement, Milan said.

The MSF demanded the Chief Minister to clarify how he linked Manipur with Hindu mythology which is not mentioned in any section of the history of Manipur.

Saying that he did not made the particular statement intentionally, the Chief Minister assured that he would give a clarification on the matter, Milan conveyed.