CM’s Laiyeng Sen

IMPHAL, Dec 10: Chief Minister Laiyeng Sen forms were distributed to the widows of Heingang Kendra, under the aegis of Yuva Morcha Heingang Mandal, at Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai today.

Speaking to media persons, Nongthombam (o) Hiyainu Devi, wife of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, said that the event has been organised to distribute the forms of Chief Minister Laiyeng Sen and to enable the people to take advantage of the scheme.

Forms will be distributed to around 1000 widows living in Heingang Kendra, she added.

President of Heingang Mandal, Kh Jilla Singh, PA to Director, MOBC, Naoroibam Jugin, Assistant Director, Skill Development, Maibam Gojendro and President, Mahila Morcha Heingang Mandal, Waikhom Bormani attended the programme as the presidium members.