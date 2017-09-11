IMPHAL, Sep 10 (DIPR): Donations to Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) from different organisations and individuals to rehabilitate flood victims are still pouring in. Ayush doctors (National Health Mission), Manipur donated Rs 1,01,001 to CMRF today.

Similarly, All Mizoram Manipuri Association (AMMA), Aizawl also donated Rs 10,000 to the CM’s Relief Fund.

AMMA president A Manglemjao handed over the amount to Chief Minister N Biren Singh at Chief Minister’s Secretariat today.

The Chief Minister thanked the two organisations for their kind gesture and expressed hope that CMRF would receive more donations from different quarters.