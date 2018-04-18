CM’s Secretariat bids farewell to Vineet Joshi

IMPHAL, Apr 17 (DIPR): Chief Minister’s Secretariat organised a farewell programme in honour of Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Principal Secretary (Planning, Finance, Education-S), Vineet Joshi today. Vineet Joshi has been appointed as the Director General of the National Testing Agency recently. The agency has been instituted by the Central Government to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions of the country. A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Manipur cadre, Joshi was appointed to the post for five years. Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Agriculture Minister V Hangkhanlian, Chief Secretary Dr J Suresh Babu, Principal Secretary (Tourism) PK Singh, Media Advisor to Chief Minister Irengbam Arun, Secretary to Chief Minister N Ashok Kumar and all ranks of different sections of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat took part in the farewell programme held at the Cabinet Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat. Speaking at the programme, N Biren Singh lauded Joshi as a dedicated, hardworking and bright officer whose absence would leave a void in the State’s administrative set-up. He however expressed hope that Joshi would always keep in touch with the State Government to share his opinion and suggestion from time to time. Later, the Chief Minister presented gifts to the senior IAS officer and wished him for a bright professional career.