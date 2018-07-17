CM’s statement disappoints NPF-MSU

Newmai News Network

IMPHAL, Jul 16 : The Naga People’s Front, Manipur State Unit (NPF-MSU) has expressed regret that the delegation led by Manipur Chief Minister, N Biren Singh to New Delhi has sought limiting the Framework Agreement (FA) within the boundary of the present Nagaland State.

In a statement made available to Newmai News Network this evening, the NPF-MSU said, “It is regrettable that Chief Minister of Manipur led delegation seeks limiting the Framework Agreement within the present Nagaland State boundary which appeared in a certain newspaper on July 15, 2018. This has created tension among the peace loving people of the State”. The party also said that it would like to make it clear that the Naga people in Manipur have suffered for many decades due to the unresolved Naga political issue.

“The Nagas in particular and other communities in general have been given a ray of hope that people will finally live in peace and develop the State with the announcement of the Government of India and the Nagas to bring peaceful solution of the Naga political issue followed by the Framework Agreement signed between the Government of India and NSCN-IM,” the NPF-MSU added.

The NPF-MSU also termed it “unfortunate” saying that many political parties talked about the State interest but never tried to understand and accommodate the interest of the Nagas “which is one of the major communities” in the State. “There cannot be peace and progress in letter and spirit unless the Naga solution includes Manipur. It is the party’s honest appeal to all leaders of the various political parties and civil society organisations to understand the ground reality of the State and maintain mutual respect to the issue and resolve it with full faith on the Central Government, and support in its effort to bring an amicable solution to the pending Naga political issue,” the NPF-MSU added.

The NPF-MSU said that it “stands for peace and progress”. According to the party, with this principle the party supported the Indo-Naga peace talk. “Time and again as desired by the people, the parties have made its representation to the Central Government and Naga leaders for bringing an early solution to the protracted Naga issue,” it added.

The NPF explained that it supported the BJP led Government in the State of Manipur with the hope of bringing peace and progress in the State. “We are happy that lots of positive changes have taken place since the inception of the new Government led by N Biren Singh,” it said, adding, “It is a well known fact that people have witnessed countless bandhs and blockades and inter-community clash in the State during the past Government”.

The NPF-MSU said, “political misunderstanding” and differences between different communities in the State created under the previous regime had considerably reduced. It then claimed that social gaps have been bridged to a great extent through collective effort by the coalition Government led by N Biren Singh. “But, permanent peace is yet to be established in the State,” it added.

According to the NPF-MSU, the NPF Legislature leader and president of the NPF-MSU, Awangbow Newmai in his speech on many occasions had mentioned that “we must welcome peace and any initiative made by the Government of India to bring peace in the region should be supported and that peace will come only when we try to understand the position of each community and respect each other”. The NPF said that, it is the long cherished dream of the Nagas in particular and tribals of North East in general that the ongoing Indo-Naga peace talk will bring amicable and permanent peace in the region.