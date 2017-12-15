CNPO threatens

IMPHAL, Dec 14: The Chandel Naga People’s Organisation (CNPO) said that it will impose “total bandh” along Pallel-Chandel and Pallel-Moreh roads from the midnight of December 15 as the State Government of Manipur has failed to address its (CNPO) demand, reports NNN.The bandh is for an indefinite period.

On December 11, the CNPO in its “presidential meeting” with regard to the ultimatum served to the State Government for withdrawal of commandos from Chandel district by December 14, had adopted a resolution to impose the indefinite bandh in the event of the failure of the State Government side to address the demand.

All shops, business establishments, Government offices etc will be closed, the CNPO said. However, medical, PHED, schools and programs already planned before the announcement of the bandh will be exempted from the purview of the bandh.

The CNPO has appealed to all to extend their fullest cooperation. Further, the CNPO will convene its presidential meeting on December 15 at its office premises at 11 am on the issue.