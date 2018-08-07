Co-ordinated rallies across districts call for ‘normalcy’ at MU

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Aug 6 : A group of people took out a today rally demanding restoration of normal academic atmosphere in Manipur University and it resulted in a tense stand off with Manipur University community who are on strike demanding dismissal of VC Prof AP Pandey.

Altogether four persons including three students sustained injuries when police tried to disperse one party.

Even though restrictions have already been imposed under Section 144 of CrPC in the surrounding areas of MU, a group of people coming from two directions amidst tight security arrangements assembled together at MU Main Gate and staged a sit-in-protest.

The group of people coming from the directions of Singjamei and Lilong reached Canchipur at around 11 am and staged a sit-in-protest just across the MU Main Gate.

In the meantime, MU community mainly comprising of students came out to the main gate with an intention to take out a protest rally.

Even as Imphal West District Police tried to prevent the MU community from taking out any rally, a heated altercation broke out between the MU community and the group of people who demanded restoration of normal academic atmosphere in MU.

Although police managed to send away the people who gathered outside the main gate, they assembled together at the nearby roadside and tried to hold a meeting using loudspeakers.

On the other hand, police drove the MU community inside the university campus by firing tear gas shells and smoke bombs and three students were injured in the process.

The three injured students were taken to hospital in an ambulance. One MU staff also sustained injuries.

The rallyists used placards which read as “Let’s save students”, “Let’s restore normal academic atmosphere in MU” etc.

Meanwhile, MUSU general secretary Kennedy alleged that the rally was organised by BJP and the BJP-led Government.

He also condemned the way police targeted MU community while giving a free hand to the rally staged outside MU.

It was a direct attempt to condone Prof Pandey and discredit the sustained agitation, Kennedy said.

Now the MU community will never reconcile and BJP and the BJP-led Government should be held accountable for any untoward incident resulting thereof, he added.