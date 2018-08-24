Coaching Camp for Cadet fencers

IMPHAL, Aug 23: Manipur Fencing Association notified that a Coaching Camp will be conducted from August 24 to September 8 at the Auditorium Hall (Fencing), Khuman Lampak from 3.30 pm to 6 pm for all the selected Sub-junior and Cadet Fencers of Manipur Fencing Association who will participate in the XX Sub-junior and XV Cadet National Fencing Championship to be held at Cuttack, Odisha, said a statement of MFA. MFA further informed that all the selected fencers and officials of MFA to report at the office of MFA on 3 pm.