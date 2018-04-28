COHR comes out against false implications

By Our Staff Reporter

IMPHAL, Apr 27: Quoting media reports in which one Assam Rifles personnel disclosed about security forces implicating innocent civilians by using unauthorised arms and ammunition, the Committee on Human Rights (COHR) Manipur has called upon the people of the State to launch democratic movements collectively so as to root out such unlawful activities.

According to a press release issued by COHR chairman Phulindro Konsam, Naib Subedar Ramesh Chandra disclosed that top officers of 30 AR allegedly ordered them to stage fake encounters and used surrendered militants to arrest innocent civilians by planting unauthorised arms and ammunition with the civilians in pursuit of rewards and promotion.

Ramesh Chandra Sharma said that he was posted at Khurkhul Spinning Mill at that time.

When he was posted at Laikoiching as platoon commander, one Leishangthem Lata Devi was falsely implicated which led to the innocent woman’s imprisonment.

Even though Ramesh Chandra was on leave when the particular incident happened on May 13, 2013, he was able to collect all the details of the incident from his colleagues after returning from leave.

“The security personnel devised a plan to implicate civilians using unauthorised arms. Three jawans namely Havildar MA Khan, Subedar Shyam Singh and Rifleman R Rokhen of the Laikoiching AR post packed one 9 mm pistol with three live rounds and a grenade”, COHR quoted Ramesh Chandra as having told the media.

“The packet was given to a girl from Nongpok Kakching namely Leishangthem Lata by MA Khan and Rokhen at a pharmacy”.

Lata and her elder sister were going home after purchasing medicines from a pharmacy at Laikoiching for their ailing mother when they were accosted by two motorcycle borne individuals.

They handed a box to Lata and asked her to take it past the AR post. They threatened her that she would be killed if she refused to obey them.

The moment Lata took over the box, many AR personnel sprang out who were followed by police commandos.

Lata and her elder sister were arrested and one pistol and a hand grenade were found inside the box.

Lata was taken to Porompat police station on the same day before she was handed over to Lamlai police station the next day. Later Lata was imprisoned for several months.

Naib Subedar Ramesh Chandra Sharma further alleged that one Major of 10 GR was also present when the box containing arm and ammunition was handed over to Lata forcibly.

Media reports further quoted Ramesh Chandra as saying, “She (Lata) was innocent and the officers planned and planted the unregistered arms to the girl for their own ends. She was framed but real soldiers should not implicate innocent civilians”.

The Government must take serious note of such false implication of innocent civilians by security forces and all those officers involved in harassment and victimisation of civilians must be booked according to law, COHR demanded.